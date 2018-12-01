The Game Awards Teases Big Nintendo News Ahead

With this year’s Game Awards promises to be bigger than ever with 10 new games being announced in addition to a few hidden surprises. The Game Awards creator and host Geoff Keighley hasn’t been shy about teasing what’s to come, but a recent retweet of his speaks volumes for one highly anticipated presence: Nintendo.

Initially Keighley tweeted out a video of himself and Nintendo of America’s Reggie Fils-Aime during E3. After 1.5 thousand retweets, one among them was retweet BACK with a quote from the Doritos Pope himself with the caption “Going to make this real easy to figure out why Nintendo fans should probably tune into the game awards this year.”

Going to make this real easy to figure out why Nintendo fans should probably tune into the game awards this year pic.twitter.com/LIip2CulLt — Shesez🎦 (@BoundaryBreak) December 1, 2018

The original retweet came from ‘Shesez’, the man behind the incredibly extensive Boundary Break series on YouTube. This man knows his stuff and apparently, he broke out what Keighley was teasing enough to merit the caption being echoed back by the host himself.

With so many amazing indie games and ports for the Nintendo Switch out already, the rumor mill continues to buzz with what could possibly be next. With the Game Awards being the final stop of the year for big reveals, could the Big N be using this opportunity for one final big reveal before the new year begins?

With the recent report that the next Legend of Zelda game arriving “sooner than we think,” many are hoping for another adventure for Link and the crew. Other than a new game into a belove franchise, a new IP is also possible – or a new port. With Wolfenstein, Skyrim, DOOM, Warframe and other amazing ports already on the handheld, we can only imagine what else Nintendo has up their sleeve.

