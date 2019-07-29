The Good Life Delayed to Next Spring

Fans and Kickstarter backers who have been anticipating the Q4 2019 release of The Good Life likely are not ecstatic about the recent news to come from the developers. SWERY, the creator and director of the upcoming game, recently took to the Kickstarter campaign’s page and released an update on how things are going. Unfortunately, it was revealed that White Owls Inc. will not be meeting the original release date, but will instead have to work on it a little bit longer and launch it at some point in spring 2020.

“One year and three months have already passed since this Kickstarter project met its goal,” reads the post. “I can’t believe it’s already been that long! Time goes by fast when you’re working hard every day to make a good game. In the campaign, we stated that The Good Life would be released in Q4 2019 and received support from you all. After a long deliberation, we have decided to change the schedule and extend the development period in order to deliver The Good Life to all our backers in the best condition possible.”

It was then that the dev apologized and noted how they will be pushing the release window back to spring 2020, but it is in the best interest of ensuring the quality of the game meets expectations. “Throughout this period of one year and a few months, the team has been working hard on deciding the details about what sort of game The Good Life is supposed to be,” they said. “They’ve withstood my crazy manifestos and continued working hard on developing the game. The graphics have all been powered up compared to how they originally appeared during the campaign, and we even increased the map size so that you can sink your teeth even further into the world we’ve created.”

The Good Life is currently in development for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, and will arrive at some point in spring 2020. For more information on the upcoming title, you can check out their Kickstarter page right here.

