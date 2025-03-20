The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered Gets Free New Content and Trophies

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is getting a bunch of new free content on PC and PS5. The Last of Us Part 2 is one of the most divisive games ever made, but it’s also an incredibly successful one as well. Naughty Dog made players fall in love with the story and characters of The Last of Us series in the acclaimed first game. It was a slam dunk for the studio and became a bit of a blueprint for future PlayStation games like God of War. PlayStation has become well-known for its cinematic single player games and it’s largely thanks to Naughty Dog’s efforts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Still, despite creating a formula, Naughty Dog isn’t afraid to take risks. The Last of Us Part 2 was a massively controversial game thanks to some of its big story decisions. It’s a game that is unforgiving and isn’t terribly concerned over whether or not fans fawn over every story beat. The game was still a commercial success and still won critics over, despite some angry reactions from fans. However, that story isn’t completely over. Next month, a whole new audience will get to experience the story. The Last of Us season 2 will begin on HBO and begin to adapt the second game, though it’s expected that HBO will tell the story across multiple seasons. On top of that, PC players will also get their first crack at the game.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered Gets Free, New No Return Content

the last of us part 2

At the end of 2024, Naughty Dog finally announced that The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered was coming to PC. This is the PS5 version of the game that comes with all kinds of new bells and whistles, including new content such as the beloved No Return mode. The new rougelike mode tasks players with a series of survival challenges, making for a fun and replayable mode that takes advantage of the game’s fantastic combat. It turns out that Naughty Dog is using this new PC release to expand this mode in a big way. In April, No Return will get four new maps and two new playable characters on both PC and PS5, free of charge.

The four new maps will be inspired by moments and key locations from the campaign, so fans will feel familiar with the environments. The maps are School, Overlook, Nest, and Streets and the two new characters are classic characters from the first game Bill and Marlene. The two new playable characters have their own playstyles with character-specific weapons and perks. Naughty Dog is also blessing players with new trophies, incentivizing trophy hunters to make a return to the game. There’s no details on how many trophies there are or what they entail, but it is a great extra treat.

Finally, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is also adding a special new cosmetic item. Players can get Jordan’s jacket from Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, Naughty Dog’s upcoming PS5 exclusive. PS5 players will have access to this skin for Ellie to wear in an upcoming patch and PC players can earn it by linking their PlayStation Network account. All in all, it’s a surprising new update and one that will likely please a lot of fans. Whether or not Naughty Dog continues to develop more content for The Last of Us Part 2 remains to be seen, but we’d imagine they are likely heads down on Intergalactic and if rumors are to be believed, The Last of Us Part 3 as well.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered for PC along with this new content will release on April 3rd, 2025.