The Last of Us Part 3 Rumor Reveals New Characters

The Last of Us Part 3 is reportedly going to feature a whole new cast of characters with their own drama. The Last of Us is widely regarded as one of the best video games out there thanks to its incredible story, beloved characters, and more. Whether you like it or not, it helped usher in a new age of cinematic storytelling in gaming. Some say this is for the worse, but it is something a lot of people have come to appreciate and even expect out of their games. The Last of Us Part 2 continued to make waves with great reviews from critics and achieve commercial success, but it was extremely divisive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The sequel, despite its success, was a challenge for Naughty Dog as it made controversial story decisions that led to an immense wave of backlash and even death threats in extreme cases. It was by no means a safe game and while some may hate The Last of Us Part 2 for its story decisions, Naughty Dog should arguably be applauded for taking risks in a sequel to such a beloved game. It’s not often that you see that as studios want to appease previous players, understandably. Nevertheless, many have begun to wonder of Naughty Dog even wants to do a third game. Neil Druckmann teased that he has a story for The Last of Us Part 3 early last year, suggesting it would get made, but nothing has been confirmed.

The Last of Us 3 May Feature a New Group of Survivors

the last of us 2

Naughty Dog is currently hard at work on a different game called Intergalactic, a brand new sci-fi game that is more pulpy and likely a bit less harrowing than The Last of Us. Given how long the studio takes to make these games, many have wondered if a third game could happen and just how long it could be before it happens. Well, as it turns out, Naughty Dog may be working on The Last of Us Part 3 in secret right now. It was previously reported by scooper Daniel Richtman that The Last of Us Part 3 has actually begun filming scenes as well as casting for new roles and we have gotten some insight into how they factor into the game’s story.

Richtman revealed on his Patreon that a part of The Last of Us Part 3 revolves around a group of survivors held up in an old Victorian house on the outskirts of a post-apocalyptic city. Richtman revealed that they are casting for roles for this group and outlined some details about them. Some potential, light spoilers for The Last of Us Part 3 may follow if this report proves true. There’s a leader named Val, a young woman named Gracie with no other details, and some potential antagonists. There’s a power struggle in the group led by a man named Mason who wants to take over the house from Val which leads to another character named Ezra having to choose who is loyalties lie with. Finally, there’s Lucas, a man who “develops a relationship” with another scavenger and is expected to have a “turn that shows his dark side”.

It’s not entirely clear how these characters factor into the overall story. It’s possible that these are people that either Ellie or Abby join up with or for a new protagonist entirely. There’s too much detail about these people and their interpersonal drama for the player to not actively be present for the turmoil happening within the group. On paper, it sounds somewhat like Abby’s group from The Last of Us Part 2. However, as always, these details are worth taking with a grain of salt. While Richtman is well connected when it comes to hearing details from casting agencies, it’s possible these roles and details aren’t entirely accurate as to prevent leaks.

As for the game itself, Neil Druckmann has indicated that Naughty Dog may not make The Last of Us Part 3 at all. However, given these rumors, it’s possible he’s throwing people off the scent so that they can make the game and surprise fans without an extended wait like the second game had. Either way, it will still likely be a few years before we hear anything.