The Last of Us Part 2 Reportedly Delayed

The Last of Us Part II, the upcoming sequel to the incredibly popular video game The Last of Us, will reportedly not hit the release date revealed just a month ago. Rather than release on February 21, 2020 as previously announced, the video game sequel will instead be given the more generic “Spring 2020” release date, potentially moving its launch date several weeks or even months.

According to Kotaku’s Jason Schreier, sources familiar with what’s happening over at Naughty Dog have shared the news of the impending release date bump. The expectation seems to be that the announcement of this publicly will happen this week, and with said week already half over, the official reveal of the new launch window could seemingly happen at any moment.

We’ve reached out to Sony for comment on this report, and will update this article should we receive any word.

What do you think? If The Last of Us Part II delay is real, will you still be picking it up? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming.

Here’s how PlayStation describes the upcoming exclusive on its digital storefront:

“Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming. Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors. When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions.”

The Last of Us Part II is currently scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4 on February 21, 2020. If this delay pans out, that would shift to the more amorphous Spring 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.