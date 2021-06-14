The Last of Us: Naughty Dog and Fans Celebrate the Game's Eighth Anniversary

By Marc Deschamps

On June 14th, 2013, Naughty Dog released The Last of Us for the PlayStation 3. The game became nothing short of a global phenomenon, spawning a PS4 sequel and an upcoming HBO series. It remains to be seen what will come next for the games, though it seems that a standalone multiplayer game is currently in the works, and Neil Druckmann has expressed that there are some ideas for a third game in the series. It remains to be seen what will come next, but in honor of the first game's anniversary, Naughty Dog took to Twitter to thank fans for their passion.

The Tweet from Naughty Dog can be found embedded below.

Following Naughty Dog's lead, a number of fans took to social media to share their favorite memories of the game, and what it meant to them. Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about The Last of Us!

Love games or not, it's an amazing story.

Time flies when you're having fun!

It's amazing how much has changed since.

Many consider it the best game ever made.

The experience has had a major impact on fans through the years.

Some can't believe it's been eight years...

...while others can't believe it's only been eight years!

Some couldn't resist taking a shot at the sequel, however!

