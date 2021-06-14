The Last of Us: Naughty Dog and Fans Celebrate the Game's Eighth Anniversary

On June 14th, 2013, Naughty Dog released The Last of Us for the PlayStation 3. The game became nothing short of a global phenomenon, spawning a PS4 sequel and an upcoming HBO series. It remains to be seen what will come next for the games, though it seems that a standalone multiplayer game is currently in the works, and Neil Druckmann has expressed that there are some ideas for a third game in the series. It remains to be seen what will come next, but in honor of the first game's anniversary, Naughty Dog took to Twitter to thank fans for their passion.

The Tweet from Naughty Dog can be found embedded below.

8 years ago, we released The Last of Us. That makes 8 years of joy from you, the dedicated fans. We're honored that The Last of Us has resonated so much with you. Thank you for joining us on this journey, and cheers to the talented team and passionate players! pic.twitter.com/ddwRNZ7NRF — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) June 14, 2021

Following Naughty Dog's lead, a number of fans took to social media to share their favorite memories of the game, and what it meant to them. Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about The Last of Us!