The Last of Us: Naughty Dog and Fans Celebrate the Game's Eighth Anniversary
On June 14th, 2013, Naughty Dog released The Last of Us for the PlayStation 3. The game became nothing short of a global phenomenon, spawning a PS4 sequel and an upcoming HBO series. It remains to be seen what will come next for the games, though it seems that a standalone multiplayer game is currently in the works, and Neil Druckmann has expressed that there are some ideas for a third game in the series. It remains to be seen what will come next, but in honor of the first game's anniversary, Naughty Dog took to Twitter to thank fans for their passion.
The Tweet from Naughty Dog can be found embedded below.
8 years ago, we released The Last of Us. That makes 8 years of joy from you, the dedicated fans. We're honored that The Last of Us has resonated so much with you. Thank you for joining us on this journey, and cheers to the talented team and passionate players! pic.twitter.com/ddwRNZ7NRF— Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) June 14, 2021
Following Naughty Dog's lead, a number of fans took to social media to share their favorite memories of the game, and what it meant to them. Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about The Last of Us!
Love games or not, it's an amazing story.
prevnext
Last of Us was released on this day 8 years ago.
If you haven't played it yet, you're in for one of the best media content our generation has had.
If you like video games, play it. If you don't like video games, play it.— Debayan Sinharoy (@natselrox) June 14, 2021
Time flies when you're having fun!
prevnext
the last of us is 8 years old and i don’t know how to feel about it— kayla (@sureeswift) June 14, 2021
It's amazing how much has changed since.
prevnext
On this day 8 years ago we where greeted by this title screen not knowing what was about to happen.
Happy 8th anniversary to The Last Of Us & thank you @Naughty_Dog for making such a memorable story. #TheLastofUs #PlayStation #E32021 #gaming pic.twitter.com/oOjwlFA7sS— Adam Moore (@ADDMOORE_) June 14, 2021
Many consider it the best game ever made.
prevnext
Happy Birthday, The Last of Us. Thank you for being one of the best games I have ever experienced. https://t.co/lu51Rcsplj— Lauren Pearson (@LaurenP53272080) June 14, 2021
The experience has had a major impact on fans through the years.
prevnext
I like video games for this kind of experience in which you feel so many emotions.The last of us made my heart and mind vibrate like no other game before, thanks a lot Naughty dog,i can’t wait to see your next production.A french fan— Dutch (@Skratosboy) June 14, 2021
Some can't believe it's been eight years...
prevnext
It’s been 8 years already? Wow. Happy Birthday to The Last of Us, @Naughty_Dog! 🥳 I still remember watching the trailer play on TV for the very first time. #TheLastofUs— christina (@lunaexia) June 14, 2021
...while others can't believe it's only been eight years!
prevnext
Few pieces of fiction have affected me as much as The Last of Us has. Crazy to me that the game has only existed for 8 years, feels like it has always been a part of my life. I love it so much. https://t.co/mbzd9nieRq— Connor C. (@konnor79) June 14, 2021
Some couldn't resist taking a shot at the sequel, however!
prev
Anyway happy eight years to the last of us the game with no sequel— alice (@gamesandthing3) June 14, 2021