The Last of Us: Bella Ramsey Got a Black Eye During Chaotic Scene

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey got a pretty gnarly injury while filming a chaotic sequence for the show. The Last of Us is one of the biggest shows on the planet right now and that's partially thanks to the tried and true brand that is HBO. The TV network is known for producing big-budget epics like Game of Thrones, allowing for something that has a premium cinematic feel while still sustaining the television format. This was a natural fit for Naughty Dog's acclaimed video game, The Last of Us, a massively emotional game about two very broken people in the post-apocalypse.

In last week's episode, we got probably the biggest action scene since the pilot. At the end of the episode, our heroes are backed into a corner by an army of bad guys, but they're invertedly saved by a horde of infected. The infected storm out from a sink hole in the ground and swarm an army of resistance fighters. This gives Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey) and her cohorts the opportunity to escape, but Ramsey actually took home a real injury from this chaotic scene. The actor recounted the event to IGN (via GameSpot) and noted that one of the actors playing a clicker whacked Ramsey in the eye, leaving them with a black eye.

"It was incredibly stressful but in a way that felt amazing. I got so many bruises. I actually got a real black eye at one point," Ramsey said. "Accidentally, the poor guy whacks me in the eye. I was so proud of it [the black eye]. I had a great time."

It's not uncommon for actors to get injured during action scenes. Tom Cruise broke his foot on Mission: Impossible – Fallout and other actors have come away with slightly less damaging injuries, but ones that still hurt nonetheless. Although it's all pretend, they do have to sell it so it feels real to the audience and sometimes, that means taking a hit for real.

What did you think of last week's episode of The Last of Us? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.