The Last of Us Star Bella Ramsey Reveals Major Concern for Pedro Pascal's "Daddy" Status

HBO released the first season of the live-action adaptation of the hit video game franchise The Last of Us, and it was loved by both critics and fans. The Last of Us had the second-biggest premiere in the last decade for HBO and was quickly picked up for a second season. Co-creator and showrunner Craig Mazin recently revealed that the second season will adapt The Last of Us Part II but will take multiple seasons to do so. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey appear in the series as Joel and Ellie, and they definitely have a father-daughter relationship by the end of the season. Pascal has been taking on a lot of roles where he's the father figure for a younger character, and fans have begun to label him "daddy". Ramsey seems a little bit worried about all of the "daddy" talk but does support her The Last of Us costar.

"I very much played into it at the beginning, but now I'm worried it's gone too far," Ramsey told Vanity Fair. "I don't know whether he's still loving it; I need to ask him. He's a global phenomenon as he should be, because he's pretty spectacular."

Pedro Pascal Talks His Daddy Status

Pascal recently appeared in a new video for the THR actors roundtable alongside a group of his peers that included Damson Idris, Jeff Bridges, Evan Peters, Michael Imperioli, and Kieran Culkin where they discussed a lot of things. One of those things that was brought up was how Pascal feels about fandom and all of the "Daddy" talk.

"Yeah, I am having fun with it. [The daddy thing] seems a little role-related," Pedro Pascal told THR. "There was a period where the Mandalorian is very daddy to baby Grogu, and Joel is very daddy to Ellie. These are daddy parts. That's what it is." When asked by Jeff Bridges if he was a daddy, Pascal replied, "I'm not a daddy and (looks directly to camera) I'm not going to be a daddy."

Is There Going to Be a The Last of Us Season 3?

HBO's Head of Drama, Francesca Orsi, recently revealed to Deadline that The Last of Us showrunner Mazin and executive producer Neil Druckmann are still figuring out where to end the series and that they have an idea for what a third season would look like, but are taking it one season at a time

"I think Craig and Neil are still figuring out where they're going to come to an end," says Orsi. "We have loosely heard that there will be a Season 3 idea for the series, but at this point, we're taking it one season at a time. There's no guarantee at this point that we'll have a Season 3 but I know that they both have a vision for Season 3. Whether that lends itself to doing more [seasons], I don't know yet.

All episodes of The Last of Us Season 1 are exclusively streaming on Max.

What do you think about Bella Ramsey's comments? Are you concerned about Pedro Pascal's "Daddy" status? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!