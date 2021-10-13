The Last of Us Set Photo Reveals New Look at Pedro Pascal as Joel

Filming on HBO’s The Last of Us is fully underway, and a new image of Pedro Pascal from the set has now appeared online. The actor plays Joel in the PlayStation adaptation, but it’s a bit difficult to tell just how much Pascal resembles the character, as he’s wearing a mask in the image shared by @TheLastofUsUpdates on Twitter. An anonymous source also told the account that a scene was filmed in which someone was shooting at Joel and Ellie, but they were unsure who it might be. Ellie can’t be seen in the set photo, but the source told @TheLastofUsUpdates that her hair looks faithful to the games.

The set photo of Pedro Pascal can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

https://twitter.com/TheLastofUsNews/status/1448106438744752130

From what’s been revealed thus far, The Last of Us series will offer a mostly faithful adaptation of the original game. The series is being co-developed and co-written by Craig Mazin and Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann, who have also confirmed that the show will incorporate elements that were cut from the original game. Fans can expect to see 10 episodes of the series in total.

While most of the show’s cast has been well-received, Pascal’s role as Joel is the one that fans seem most excited about! Shortly after The Mandalorian star was first announced for the show, the internet was inundated with fan art depicting the actor as the character. The leaked set image doesn’t give us any idea whether Pascal will be able to deliver on the hype, but it should give fans something to tide them over until HBO releases something significant. So far, all we’ve gotten to see is an image of Joel and Ellie from behind, so this is a slight improvement!

At this time, The Last of Us does not currently have a release window, but it is expected to release sometime in late 2022. You can check out all our previous coverage of the show right here.

