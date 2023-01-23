The Last of Us Fans Stunned After Character's Heroic Sacrifice in Episode 2

[Warning: Spoilers for Episode 2 of The Last of Us are found heavily throughout this story.]

Fans of HBO's The Last of Us have found themselves shocked and saddened after another character in the series was killed off at the conclusion of Episode 2. For those who have played The Last of Us game, it was already known that one of the key cast members of the series would soon be exiting the show. And even though this was widely expected, it still didn't make the inevitable sacrifice any easier for fans to watch.

At the conclusion of Episode 2 of The Last of Us, Tess, who is portrayed by Anna Torv in the series, sacrificed herself so that Joel and Ellie could escape and continue on their journey. Earlier in the episode, Tess was bitten by a Clicker during an encounter that the trio had with a group of Infected. Knowing that she would soon turn into an Infected creature herself, Tess chose to take down a horde of monsters with her in a fiery explosion.

Not long after Tess ended up dying in The Last of Us, social media filled up with responses from fans talking about how the moment impacted them. Most fans expressed that the final scene was incredibly well done, while others praised Torv's performance. Many also ended up noting that one "kiss" encounter that Tess had with an Infected before dying was truly disgusting and bizarre. Still, even in light of this, Episode 2 was largely well-received even though it came with more heartbreak.

If you'd like to see what some The Last of Us fans are saying online following the end of Episode 2, be sure to keep reading on down below.

