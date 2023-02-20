The Last of Us Stuns Fans by Revealing One Character is Pregnant

This article contains spoilers for The Last of Us on HBO and The Last of Us Part II.

The Last of Us has made a pretty big change to one character by making them pregnant. The world of The Last of Us is one that is cold and unforgiving. Many people that are still living are either surviving by the skin of their teeth in the wild or lawless lands or in a QZ which is akin to an oppressive regime. There aren't many great options, but there are a few that have managed to find peace in the apocalypse. Bill and Frank were able to live a long, fruitful life that they could end on their own terms. The latest episode also introduces us to the town of Jackson which is the closest thing this world has to something that resembles normalcy.

Within it, Joel's brother, Tommy, has been able to move on and make peace with his past. He now has a partner named Maria who is the elected leader of this town and, surprise, she's pregnant. This will likely catch fans of the game off-guard as Maria and Tommy do not have a child during their time across both games, which could introduce a unique ripple in the next few seasons of the show. For those who don't want The Last of Us Part II and likely future seasons of the show spoiled, this is your final spoiler warning.

In The Last of Us Part II, there are some unfortunate events that happen at the very start of the game. After getting overrun by infected in a blizzard, Tommy and Joel are saved by a woman named Abby. She takes the two back to her camp where she then brutally murders Joel and injures Tommy. Tommy then makes it his mission to go after Abby and kill her, similarly to Ellie, but he is critically wounded. However, this isn't really enough to push him off his quest for revenge. Now, if you throw a child in the mix, this all gets far more complicated and interesting. There's a bit of a time jump between the two games, so Tommy's child could be roughly 5 years old in the next season. Only time will tell, but this likely has larger implications for Tommy's story in this series.

