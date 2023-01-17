The Last of Us Already Voted Best TV Show Ever by Fans

Only one episode of The Last of Us has aired on HBO, but that's clearly enough for many fans to already consider it the best TV show ever made. Even though it's hard to ever fully judge a TV series without seeing the entirety of it, The Last of Us has been seeing widespread acclaim from both critics and fans alike after its pilot aired this past weekend. Still, after gaining nearly 5 million viewers in total after its first episode, it looks like fans are beyond thrilled about The Last of Us and its future.

Over on IMDB, The Last of Us has now been rated the best TV show of all-time when judging solely by user scores. Currently, The Last of Us ranks above other smash hits such as Breaking Bad, The Wire, Game of Thrones, and The Chosen, which shows just how beloved the series has been so far. And while this user score will surely begin to dip over time, the fact that The Last of Us has come out of the gate this hot just proves that this adaptation is on the right track.

The main caveat with this situation is that this ranking is based solely on a minimum of 10,000 votes. When expanding the number of user score votes to 100,000 or above, Breaking Bad, The Wire, and Avatar: The Last Airbender are considered the best TV shows ever by fans while The Last of Us has yet to place. In the coming weeks and months though as The Last of Us continues to air each Sunday on HBO and HBO Max, it will be fascinating to see how this series continues to resonate with fans. Whether or not it can keep this top spot after its first season comes to a close remains to be seen, but it will definitely be worth monitoring.

