The Last of Us HBO Leak Shows Cast at Major Location

Filming on HBO’s The Last of Us is in full swing, and a new video from the set of the show has leaked online! Shot in Canmore, Alberta, the scene is set in Jackson, Wyoming. There, walking through the streets, we can see Joel and Ellie alongside Tommy. The video was recorded by Astromo038 and shared by the unofficial Twitter account @TheLastofUsNews. As Gamesradar+ notes, the scene could show a change from the games, with Joel and Ellie seemingly meeting first with Tommy in Jackson, rather than at the dam shown in the first The Last of Us game. However, it’s difficult to say for certain.

The video can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/TheLastofUsNews/status/1461132737591619589

In The Last of Us, Tommy and his wife Maria have established Jackson as a thriving community, despite the state of the world. It’s an important location, playing a vital role in the narrative. If the scene above truly does reflect a change from the games, it won’t be the only one! Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann has already confirmed the HBO series will contain elements that were cut from the games. Of course, no adaptation has ever adhered 100% to the source material, and it’s a safe bet that even the most passionate fan of the PlayStation games wouldn’t mind seeing some alterations. Hopefully, any changes will prove to be for the better!

Brothers Joel and Tommy Miller are being depicted in the series by Pedro Pascal and Gabriel Luna, respectively. Meanwhile, the role of Ellie is being played by Bella Ramsey. In the short clip shown above, the actors clearly resemble their counterparts from the PlayStation game. Whether or not they’ll manage to channel the characters themselves, however, remains to be seen. So far though, things are looking promising!

HBO’s The Last of Us is set to release sometime in 2022. In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the show right here.

Are you looking forward to HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation? Do you think the show will change a lot from the games? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!