The Last of Us Movie Replaced by New HBO Show

Sony’s The Last of Us movie has been cancelled, ComicBook.com has learned. Following today’s announcement of a new Last of Us HBO series, we can confirm that the show will replace the movie, which Sony first relayed word of back on March 6, 2014. At the time, the game’s creator Neil Druckmann was on the movie as its writer, while Sam Raimi was tapped to be the producer. While Druckmann is still attached to the new HBO series, Raimi is not. Rather, PlayStation and HBO have tapped Craig Mazin, the creator of the Chernobyl series and the writer of the upcoming Borderlands movie.

Meanwhile, joining Druckmann and Mazin at the helm of the show will be Carolyn Straus and Evan Wells as executive producers. The show will notably be the first product of PlayStation Productions, a new branch of Sony created to help bring games to the TV and movie world.

Right now, not many details on the project have been disclosed. We know it will follow the events of the first game in the series, at least at first, but that’s about all we know about the show. Further, there’s currently no word on when it may debut, but HBO does claim it’s ‘coming soon.”

The aforementioned movie never really got off the ground. In 2015, the movie’s second script was completed and some preliminary casting had been done, but after this, the movie stalled and ran into development hell, according to Druckmann. It’s unclear what happened with the movie specifically, but the aforementioned Raimi did reveal that Druckmann and Sony were butting heads creatively.

At the moment of publishing, Sony has not commented on the movie’s cancellation, nor has anyone involved with the film.

The Last of Us is currently available only in the video game form, via the PS3 and PS4. Meanwhile, its sequel is set to drop this May on the PS4 and the PS4 only. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the game, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here.