Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Banned From Russian PlayStation Store

Activision has announced that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on PS4 will not be released in Russia via the PlayStation Store, as PlayStation Russia is currently refusing to sell the game on its digital storefront. At the moment of publishing, the game is still set to release digitally on both Xbox One and PC, but as of right now, it won’t be available digitally in Russia on PS4.

“At the heart of Modern Warfare is a fully fictional story, carefully crafted to give pleasure to all players,” writes the official Call of Duty Russia Twitter account. “Sony Interactive Entertainment has decided to not sell the game in the Russian PS Store. We look forward to the release of the game in digital form for PC and Xbox on October 25.”

В основе Modern Warfare – полностью вымышленная история, тщательно созданная, чтобы доставить удовольствие всем игрокам. SIE решили не продавать игру в российском PS Store. Мы с нетерпением ждем выхода игры в цифровом варианте для ПК и Xbox 25 октября. — Call of Duty Russia (@CallofDutyRU) October 22, 2019

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear why PlayStation Russia is refusing to sell the game because, for now, Sony hasn’t commented on the issue. Of course, there’s a chance this could be resolved, but it looks like you’re going to have to pick up the game on Xbox One or PC if you want to play the new shooter digitally in a couple of days.

Interestingly, most of the comments on the above post — which are in Russian — aren’t very happy ones, which makes the decision to not sell the game even more puzzling. That said, the game will still be available on PS4 at retail in the region, just not digitally. Of course, you could also make an account tied to another region and get around the roadblock that way, but it’s probably easier to just buy at retail.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC when it launches later this week on October 25. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the highly anticipated title, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the first-person shooter by clicking right here.