The Last of Us Part 2 Gets Its Own Twitter Emoji to Celebrate One Month Until Launch
The Last of Us Part II is just one month away from its June release date after several delays pushed the game’s launch back and at times left its release conditions up in the air, and Naughty Dog is celebrating the one-month countdown with a new Twitter emoji made specifically for the game. It features Ellie, the co-protagonist of The Last of Us and the character who will be taking over the spotlight in the sequel, and it’s already being put to good use by people who can hardly wait the last month until the game releases as they count down the days.
The emoji in question is one that fits the game’s tone. It’s indeed Ellie, but she’s got a much sterner expression than The Last of Us players may remember her having from that game. She’s grown a lot between the events of the first and second games, and the graphic conveys that just as the trailers and graphic previews have ahead of the game’s release.
As of today, we're just one month away from the launch of The Last of Us Part II on June 19! To celebrate, we've launched an official #TheLastofUsPartII @Twitter emoji. Use it to tag your post with Ellie! pic.twitter.com/k14D6Ma4nV— Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) May 19, 2020
To see the emoji and many more discussions about the game, you don’t have to look much further than Twitter or any other form of social media. You probably don’t want to look too far into the trending topics though since spoilers are most definitely still out there, so if you want to just take in a taste of the excitement and wait until the game’s released yourself, see a few of the countdowns from fans below and tread carefully until June 19th.
T-Minus One Month
Love how the etching turned out. Oh and t-minus one month! #TheLastOfUsPartII https://t.co/Io8kUo2YPZ— Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) May 19, 2020
Most Anticipated Game
ONE MONTH LEFT!— Spider-Clunk (@ClunkSpider) May 19, 2020
So insanely excited to finally play my most anticipated game of this gen. #TheLastofUsPartII pic.twitter.com/myuxbyy0sp
All-Time High
1 Month till we see them once again my excitement level is at an all-time high #TheLastOfUsPartII pic.twitter.com/jZVzP2ePup— DomTheBomb (@DomTheBombYT) May 19, 2020
30 Days
30 Days... #TheLastOfUsPartII pic.twitter.com/re1n0z6oQg— Ismael VII 🔰 (@Ismael_VII) May 19, 2020
Let's Go!
THE LAST OF US PART 2 IN ONE MONTH LETS GOOOO #TheLastOfUsPartII pic.twitter.com/XhhvkZyy3k— ju 🔫 (@thelastxfus) May 19, 2020
Can't Wait Until Launch
1 month I can't wait #TheLastOfUsPartII pic.twitter.com/HqvxTYeeLr— ayelen; 31 days (@someonelovellie) May 19, 2020
One Month to Go
One month to go. Tag all the things! #TheLastofUsPartII https://t.co/WsRc8blEO3— Scott Lowe (@ScottLowe) May 19, 2020
Let's Do This
ONE MONTH GUYS. LETS DO THIS. #TheLastOfUsPartII pic.twitter.com/T87rlG87PV— 𝐿𝑒𝑒 ☺︎ (@elliejoeldina) May 19, 2020
