The Last of Us Part 2 Gets Its Own Twitter Emoji to Celebrate One Month Until Launch

The Last of Us Part II is just one month away from its June release date after several delays pushed the game’s launch back and at times left its release conditions up in the air, and Naughty Dog is celebrating the one-month countdown with a new Twitter emoji made specifically for the game. It features Ellie, the co-protagonist of The Last of Us and the character who will be taking over the spotlight in the sequel, and it’s already being put to good use by people who can hardly wait the last month until the game releases as they count down the days.

The emoji in question is one that fits the game’s tone. It’s indeed Ellie, but she’s got a much sterner expression than The Last of Us players may remember her having from that game. She’s grown a lot between the events of the first and second games, and the graphic conveys that just as the trailers and graphic previews have ahead of the game’s release.

As of today, we're just one month away from the launch of The Last of Us Part II on June 19! To celebrate, we've launched an official #TheLastofUsPartII @Twitter emoji. Use it to tag your post with Ellie! pic.twitter.com/k14D6Ma4nV — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) May 19, 2020

To see the emoji and many more discussions about the game, you don’t have to look much further than Twitter or any other form of social media. You probably don’t want to look too far into the trending topics though since spoilers are most definitely still out there, so if you want to just take in a taste of the excitement and wait until the game’s released yourself, see a few of the countdowns from fans below and tread carefully until June 19th.