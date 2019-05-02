Report: The Last of Us Part II Update Coming Soon, Releasing This Year

There’s been leaks, reports, and rumors that PS4 (and possibly PS5) game The Last of Us Part II will release in 2019. There’s also been leaks, reports, and rumors that claim it won’t hit until 2020. Recently though, there’s been more and more of the former, including a new report from an industry insider who is known for their scoops here and there. According to said industry insider, The Last of Us Part II is releasing this year, and we’ll be getting an update on it before E3 rolls around in the middle of June. In other words, we will hear more about the game very soon, and presumably also see more of the game soon.

Word of the 2019 release and imminent update from Naughty Dog and Sony Interactive Entertainment comes way of Reset Era user “Aokiji,” who, again, is known for their scoops. Of course, this isn’t official information, and thus should be taken with a grain of salt. However, the evidence is starting to mount that, at the very least, Sony and Naughty Dog are aiming to release the game this year.

And this makes sense given that it currently doesn’t have anything for this Fall other than Concrete Genie and possibly the MediEvil Remake. Some have pointed out that there’s no way the game is releasing this year given that motion capture work is just wrapping up, but let’s not forget that Uncharted 4 wrapped up motion capture about three months before releasing.

Anyway, officially, there’s currently no word of when The Last of Us Part II will release. And as of right now, it’s only been announced for PS4, though you’d presume at the very least a PS5 port is planned.

For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated sequel, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Will The Last of Us Part II release this year?

