The Last of Us Part II PS4 Release Date Reportedly Revealed

According to a new report, The Last of Us Part II is releasing early next year. More specifically, the PlayStation 4 exclusive from Sony Interactive Entertainment and Naughty Dog is releasing in February 2020, which lines up with a previous report about the highly-anticipated sequel. The report comes way of a Chinese source, who notably predicated Death Stranding‘s November 2019 release date while everyone else thought it was a 2020 game. In other words, the source does have somewhat of a reputation of reliability, though it’s not the most extensive track record.

Interestingly, the source also claims the game will come in four different editions. There will be the basic ol’ standard edition, a special edition, a collector’s edition, and an “Ellie” edition. Unfortunately, further details on each of these editions weren’t divulged.

Of course, like any rumor/report, take this with a grain of salt. Even if Naughty Dog and Sony are planning to release the game in February 2020, things are always subject to change, especially release windows for game development. And given that Sony hasn’t come out with an official release window, it means this is likely nothing more than an internal release window, which are even easier to push.

The Last of Us Part II is in development for the PS4 and the PS4 only. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a PS5 port, though one is expected. Further, Sony has been quiet about the actual plot and gameplay details of the exclusive, but creative director Neil Druckmann has had a few things to say about it.

“I can’t tell you how satisfying it is to finally be able to say that Ellie and Joel are back for another intense, harrowing, and emotional adventure,” said Druckmann. “Like many of you, we have a deep love for the world of The Last of Us and its characters, and while a sequel may have seemed like a foregone conclusion, it wasn’t the case. We knew that it needed to be a story worth telling and, perhaps more importantly, a story worthy of Joel and Ellie. After spending years on different ideas (and almost giving up), we finally uncovered a story that felt special—a story that evolved into an epic journey.”

