The Last of Us Part II Getting a Vinyl Soundtrack

We’re still a ways off from the release of The Last of Us Part II on PlayStation 4, but that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate its epic soundtrack.

Sony has announced that it has paired up with Mondo to release a special vinyl album for the forthcoming Naughty Dog sequel that celebrates its wonderful soundtrack. You can pre-order it here, and it’s expected to ship in August.

“Mondo, in conjunction with Naughty Dog are proud to present a limited edition pressing of music from the forthcoming video game THE LAST OF US PART II.

Pressed on Blue Vinyl with Black Swirl, and housed in a gatefold 7-inch Jacket,” the description reads.

“Side A

Little Sadie – Performed by Crooked Still

Side B

The Last Of Us (Cycles) – Performed by Gustavo Santaolalla”

The vinyl album looks to be like one of those record singles, but is only going for $15 plus shipping. As you can see from the cover art, it looks pretty amazing, featuring Ellie holding a shotgun on the cover.

We posted a lengthy gameplay clip from The Last of Us Part II earlier this week, featuring Ellie recollecting memories of a past lover while at the same time fighting a group of devastating enemies.

“The trailer in question sure provided some wonderful questions concerning the upcoming sequel, further proving that the series is rich with story and ambitious in terms of a strong narrative. Regardless on the various opinions about the trailer, the game itself is one dripping with adult themes and the team has shown the gorgeous work done on the title so far,” we noted in the trailer story. It definitely looks like it’s going to be something else when it comes to PlayStation action.

While the game doesn’t have a release date, it does look like that development on the game is moving right along; so 2019 could be a likely possibility when it comes to its release. In the meantime, you can enjoy the music at the very least and its haunting melodies, and dream of the stuff that’s coming Ellie’s way within just a few months’ time.

The Last of Us Part II will release for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.