The Last of Us Remake Release Date Potentially Revealed in New Rumor

It looks like we may have just learned when Naughty Dog and PlayStation will be releasing the much-reported remake of the original The Last of Us. For the better part of a year at this point, rumors and reports have circled claiming that this new PlayStation 5 version of The Last of Us would be announced and released at some point soon. And while this initial reveal has yet to even come to fruition, a new rumor has seemingly divulged not only when the game could be launching, but the platforms that it will be coming to.

According to a coy new tweet from a user that goes by the name @insider_wtf on Twitter, this remake of what seems to be The Last of Us could launch later this year on September 2, 2022. This insider in question didn't specifically state in their tweet that they were referring to The Last of Us, but instead, they only mentioned "Part 1" alongside the release date. Given that Naughty Dog's 2020 sequel was titled The Last of Us Part II, it seems very likely that the game in question here that's being alluded to is the remake of The Last of Us.

PART 1 – 02.09.2022

🎮/💻 — The Snitch (@insider_wtf) June 8, 2022

Perhaps the most interesting thing about this tease is that the insider also claims that this new version of The Last of Us will be coming to PC in addition to PlayStation 5. This wouldn't be all that shocking given PlayStation's newfound focus on PC in recent years, but it would be a big deal to see The Last of Us finally land on a new platform.

Per usual, it's important to stress with this situation that you should take everything that has been outlined with a grain of salt. Even though this anonymous Twitter user has a pretty great track record with PlayStation info (they leaked last week's entire State of Play presentation hours before it took place), it's hard to know much about what's going on with this remake of The Last of Us considering that it's still not even been publicly announced. Still, if the game is poised to release in September, it seems very likely that we'll hear something official from Naughty Dog quite soon.

Assuming that this remake of The Last of Us does end up releasing in September, would that make you all the more excited? Let me know your own reaction to this rumor either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.