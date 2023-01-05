The Last of Us HBO Behind the Scenes Video Highlights Show's Powerful Story

HBO's The Last of Us has received a new behind-the-scenes video that takes fans into the show's most powerful moments. The Last of Us is one of gaming's most acclaimed titles thanks to its powerful story, brutal gameplay, and phenomenal characters. Although it wears its inspirations on its sleeve, the game was massively praised and won numerous game of the year awards when it launched in 2013. Its sequel was met with a bit more criticism, but was still hailed as an achievement by critics upon its release in 2020. Naturally, the success of the first game led to Hollywood wanting to cash in on the brand and after a movie adaptation failed to get off of the ground, an HBO series was greenlit.

With just a little over a week until its release, HBO has released a behind the scenes video for The Last of Us. This video takes fans behind the making of the HBO show which has a budget larger than the first five seasons of Game of Thrones. Naturally, the show has a lot of big explosive set pieces, some of which you get to see in this video. Series creator Neil Druckmann, showrunner Craig Mazin, Pedro Pascal, and Bella Ramsey all break down the story and talk about how they went about adapting such a dense game. Given this is a linear show, you can't have 10 hours of pure combat, so the show opts to use some of that extra time to expand on the story from the game. You can check out the video below.

“It is going to be beautiful, terrifying, but ultimately enlightening."



Go behind the scenes with the cast and creatives on the set of #TheLastOfUs, premiering January 15 on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/rxkHalKG7a — The Last of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) January 5, 2023

As of right now, we have no idea just how much the show will deviate from the game. The trailers and casting have confirmed that there will be scenes with characters like Ellie's mom, who wasn't in the game, and more. However, it looks like The Last of Us will still remain very faithful to the games despite its various additions.

The Last of Us will premiere on HBO on January 15th at 9PM ET. Are you excited for the show? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.