Will HBO's The Last of Us TV Series Get Canceled?

Following a week of chaotic news, there is some concern that HBO's adaptation of Naughty Dog and PlayStation's beloved game, The Last of Us, may get canceled. This has been a rather wild week for Warner Bros. Discovery, the company that owns HBO, DC Comics, and a number of other properties. Things started to get weird when Warner Bros. canceled Batgirl, a $90 million DC film that had already finished shooting and was expected to debut on HBO Max with Michael Keaton returning as Batman. The weirdness continued as news came out that the HBO Max-exclusive Scoob! sequel also got the axe despite being nearly completed and a number of already released HBO Max originals were straight up removed from the service. A number of these projects were reportedly killed off for financial reasons with it expected that the company will use them as "tax write-downs".

A recent report from The Wrap also stated that 70% of HBO Max's development team will be laid off as the streamer apparently plots to move away from scripted content. This has left many wondering what this will mean for HBO's The Last of Us series, a show that has already completed production and is expected to release in early 2023. In a normal situation, one would expect that regardless of the case, a filmed show would get released. Unfortunately, this is not a normal situation as a $90 million Batman-adjacent movie got killed off with seemingly little hesitation.

With that said, it's expected that HBO proper will be left largely unaffected by these changes and The Last of Us is an HBO show, not an HBO Max show. The difference being that HBO shows air on the TV network with a simultaneous release on HBO Max while HBO Max originals typically go straight to the streamer. With that said, it seems likely The Last of Us will not be canceled, at least not as a result of these current changes.

This chaos hasn't stopped some fans from fearing the worst for the video game adaptation. Some are still fearing that the show could get the axe, but as of right now, there's no indication that will happen. Of course, only time will tell what will happen as Warner Bros. Discovery could choose to go scorched earth on HBO proper as well, but there's no sign of it right now. Fans can also take comfort in knowing that HBO Max's Peacemaker is also "safe" from cancelation at the moment, so there are some big budget projects that Warner Bros. is backing.

You can read some fan reactions to all of the HBO news below.