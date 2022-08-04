Will HBO's The Last of Us TV Series Get Canceled?
Following a week of chaotic news, there is some concern that HBO's adaptation of Naughty Dog and PlayStation's beloved game, The Last of Us, may get canceled. This has been a rather wild week for Warner Bros. Discovery, the company that owns HBO, DC Comics, and a number of other properties. Things started to get weird when Warner Bros. canceled Batgirl, a $90 million DC film that had already finished shooting and was expected to debut on HBO Max with Michael Keaton returning as Batman. The weirdness continued as news came out that the HBO Max-exclusive Scoob! sequel also got the axe despite being nearly completed and a number of already released HBO Max originals were straight up removed from the service. A number of these projects were reportedly killed off for financial reasons with it expected that the company will use them as "tax write-downs".
A recent report from The Wrap also stated that 70% of HBO Max's development team will be laid off as the streamer apparently plots to move away from scripted content. This has left many wondering what this will mean for HBO's The Last of Us series, a show that has already completed production and is expected to release in early 2023. In a normal situation, one would expect that regardless of the case, a filmed show would get released. Unfortunately, this is not a normal situation as a $90 million Batman-adjacent movie got killed off with seemingly little hesitation.
With that said, it's expected that HBO proper will be left largely unaffected by these changes and The Last of Us is an HBO show, not an HBO Max show. The difference being that HBO shows air on the TV network with a simultaneous release on HBO Max while HBO Max originals typically go straight to the streamer. With that said, it seems likely The Last of Us will not be canceled, at least not as a result of these current changes.
This chaos hasn't stopped some fans from fearing the worst for the video game adaptation. Some are still fearing that the show could get the axe, but as of right now, there's no indication that will happen. Of course, only time will tell what will happen as Warner Bros. Discovery could choose to go scorched earth on HBO proper as well, but there's no sign of it right now. Fans can also take comfort in knowing that HBO Max's Peacemaker is also "safe" from cancelation at the moment, so there are some big budget projects that Warner Bros. is backing.
You can read some fan reactions to all of the HBO news below.
You'll Never See Me Again, HBO
if warner bro's identity crisis causes hbo max to cancel the last of us adaptation... pic.twitter.com/aHUYDvwmcU— miek (@lokicaps) August 3, 2022
The Final Straw
if this hbo + discovery merger gets the Last of Us adaptation scrapped it will be my final straw— lil fox (@lilfxo) August 3, 2022
This Clip Reminds Me of a Certain Moment in The Last of Us...
the last of us e da hbo max mds— theo (@saoirsecine) August 3, 2022
pic.twitter.com/k1GCsRIVpz
Discovery's The Last of Us Doesn't Have The Same Ring
Imagine The Last of Us would now be on Discovery Plus, under HBO tab instead of HBO Max.
Sony literally didn’t see this coming. https://t.co/mFGihCHOl1— Leon Nguyen (@LeonPlays1708) August 3, 2022
Fans Fear for the Safety of The Last of Us
With all the things going at HBO Max
Is the Last of Us still safe??— Lumen (@LumenHD) August 3, 2022
HBO Could Use Some Good Publicity Right Now
QUICK HBO RELEASE A LAST OF US TRAILER… CHANGE THE CONVERSATION pic.twitter.com/U0Oo69ljR7— Hannah 🤎 (@rejectedhannah) August 3, 2022
Everything Should Be Ok
There are rumours floating around currently regarding HBO MAX being discontinued.
At this stage, this shouldn’t affect ‘THE LAST OF US’ as it is an HBO Original Series and not HBO Max Original.
We’ll keep an eye on any developments. pic.twitter.com/gQpIxeWEzg— Naughty Dog Central (@NaughtyNDC) August 3, 2022