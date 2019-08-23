Bluepoint Director Offers Hope for Legend of Dragoon Remaster

Who remembers The Legend of Dragoon? Every time I ask that, I feel like there’s less and less people who remember the PlayStation classic. It’s a series that has largely been forgotten, not just by Sony Interactive Entertainment, but by many gamers. That said, perhaps its days of being forgotten are almost over. Recently, Bluepoint’s technical director offered up some hope of a Legend of Dragoon remaster. Not much hope, but more hope than Legend of Dragoon fans have had for awhile.

More specifically, when asked by a Twitter user if he likes the game, Bluepoint’s Peter Dalton revealed that not only does he enjoy the 1999 game, but loves it. After this, Dalton teased that “perhaps it should be a project.” For those that don’t know: Bluepoint is a developer that’s been making a name for itself via remasters and remakes. In 2015 it released Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection. The same year it put out Gravity Rush Remastered. And then most recently, in 2018, it released a remaster/remake of Shadow of the Colossus for PS4. In other words, if there was going to be someone to revive the series in some shape or form, it’d probably be Bluepoint.

I love “The Legend of Dragoon”. Perhaps it should be a project? — Peter Dalton (@peter_dalton) August 22, 2019

Now, I doubt The Legend of Dragoon is Bluepoint’s next remaster/remake (it may be working on Demon Souls though). And I doubt it will ever touch the game, but hey, at least Legend of Dragoon fans can dream again.

For those that don’t know: The Legend of Dragoon is a RPG from SCE Japan Studio that released all the way back in 1999 via the PS1 in Japan. A year later it came west. At the time, it was a pretty expensive and ambitious game to make, and this was rewarded with over one million copies sold worldwide, a very solid figure that era. However, while the game sold well it wasn’t received quite as well, mostly because it was overshadowed by the other great RPGs of that time. That said, the Shuhei Yoshida-produced game has a special place in the heart of many hardcore PlayStation gamers, who I’m sure would love for Sony to bring it back.