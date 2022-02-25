One of the Best Zelda Games Is Now on Nintendo Switch

Subscribers to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack now have access to one of the greatest games in the Zelda franchise, as The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask has officially been added! The Nintendo 64 classic is widely beloved, and has earned a devoted following in the years since it first released. While Majora’s Mask is quite a bit different from most other Zelda games, that quirkiness is a big part of its charm! Now, those that have never gotten the chance to experience the game can do so on the Nintendo Switch.

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask released in 2000, just two years after the release of Ocarina of Time. The game is a direct follow-up, but it incorporates a number of differences that set it apart. The most notable of these is the addition of a trio of transformation masks, which turn Link into a Deku Scrub, a Goron, or a Zora. Each of these forms has different powers and abilities needed to help Link clear different puzzles and sections of the game. After his defeat in OoT, Ganondorf is gone, and the new villain is a Skull Kid wearing Majora’s Mask. The game takes place not in Hyrule, but in a new world called Termina, which will be destroyed in three days by the falling of the moon. In order to save the world, Link must use the Ocarina to turn back time every three days, until he can stop the Skull Kid.

While many fans will no doubt appreciate being able to play Majora’s Mask on Switch, this is actually not the first time the game has been made available in a portable format! In 2015, the game actually saw release on Nintendo’s previous handheld, the 3DS. That version took advantage of the system’s touch screen and stereoscopic 3D. The Switch version will not have those features for obvious reasons, but some Zelda fans prefer the N64 original. Regardless, it’s a terrific game, and a must-play for those with the Expansion Pack!

