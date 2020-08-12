Nintendo Fans Think New Zelda Game Is About to Be Announced for Switch
Nintendo fans think a new Legend of Zelda game will be announced soon for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. In other words, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 isn't the only game starring Link in development for the Switch and Switch Lite. Why do Nintendo fans think this? Because of a new trademark filed for The Legend of Zelda by Nintendo.
Over on Twitter, user NaZ points out that -- out of nowhere -- Nintendo registered a brand new trademark for The Legend of Zelda. Well, back in July it did. As noted, the trademark is pretty extensive, and the current speculation is that it's for the series' 35-year anniversary next year.
In other words, the thinking isn't a brand new Zelda game, but a re-release of an older, or possibly multiple older games, in the series on Switch and Switch Lite.
Fueling all of this speculation are the various reports about Nintendo re-releasing several 3D Mario games in one package on Switch and Switch Lite for its own anniversary this year.
Out of nowhere, The Legend of Zelda JUST registered a NEW trademark this July, and it covers a LOT of classes. This is 99% for next year's Zelda 35 anniversary.
Mario got a trademark JUST like this one last year, most likely for Mario's 2020 anniversary.
Of course, as always, take this speculation with a grain of salt. For now, that's all this is. There could be a lot of explanations for this trademark that don't include the series' 35-year anniversary.
At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on the trademark or the speculation surrounding it, and it's unlikely it will.
