Nintendo Trademarks May Hint at Classic Legend of Zelda Games Coming to Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has filed new trademarks for a variety of Legend of Zelda games, fueling speculation that they are coming to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite in some form of collection to celebrate the series' 35-year anniversary. Yesterday, a new "Phantom Hourglass" trademark from Nintendo surfaced and made the rounds within the Nintendo community. Not long after this, similar trademarks for Ocarina of Time, Skyward Sword, and Wind Waker all surfaced as well.

The trademarks come the way of IP Australia, a branch of the Australian government that deals with trademarks. Unfortunately, these various trademarks don't divulge much else of consequence, but they do reveal that they were filed by Nintendo recently and are separate from the trademarks for all of these individual games. And by themselves, the patents wouldn't be all that tantalizing, but the fact they have been filed together is certainly interesting. Further, this all comes amidst rumors that Nintendo is preparing to re-release some classic Zelda games in the vein of Super Mario 3D All-Stars, which Nintendo released last year to celebrate Mario's own 35-year anniversary.

Typically, trademarks are nothing to spend much time speculating over, but again it's the timing, the context, and the fact that all of these have surfaced together that has Zelda and Nintendo fans speculating like made.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo hasn't commented on these trademarks and the speculation surrounding them in any capacity and given Nintendo's strict adherence to its "no comment" policy to rumors, leaks, and speculation, it's unlikely this will change. However, if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

