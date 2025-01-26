The Legend of Zelda Remake Rumor Divides Nintendo Fans

A recent rumor about a new The Legend of Zelda Remake on Nintendo Switch 2 has divided Nintendo fans. When the Nintendo Switch released back in 2017, it did so alongside The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, one of the best launch games of all time. In 2023, this was followed up by The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. To this end, it is going to be at least a few years before the next mainline Zelda game is released via Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo is not going to leave Zelda fans with nothing though, which is exactly what the aforementioned recent rumor gets at.

The rumor, for those that missed it, comes the way of retailer Newegg, who recently referenced a “Legend of Zelda Remake/Remaster” in a Nintendo eShop Gift card listing. More precise details on this remaster/remake, such as what game it is remastering/remaking, are not disclosed. And it’s possible this just an error from the retailer or it looking for attention on its product. There has also been the occasional rumor of more Legend of Zelda remasters/remakes following in the footsteps of 2021’s The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. Perhaps the reference is to these rumors, and perhaps it even mistook them as official news. Whatever the case, the rumor has created a discussion on the Nintendo Switch 2 Reddit page.

The resulting discussion has consequently divided The Legend of Zelda fans on which Zelda game the remake/remaster should be for. It is obviously not going to be Skyward Sword, but that still leaves a many candidates. To this end, one of the top comments is hoping it is a remake of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker. The replies to the comment though reveal just about every Zelda fan wants something different.

There is naturally a ton of shouts of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, which is arguably the best and most beloved Zelda game ever. The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass and The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess are two other ones many fans are hoping will be the subject of this rumor. There are even shouts for smaller entries like The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons and Oracle of Ages.

“All I’ve ever wanted is an HD remake of Ocarina of Time on a main system. Heck, even just ports of the 3DS versions,” reads one of the comments. “If it’s a Zelda remake or remaster its should be Twilight Princess,” adds a second comment.

Suffice to say, The Legend of Zelda fans can’t agree what the next Zelda remake/remaster should be. That said, the discussion may be jumping the gun, because right now are we have is a dubious rumor.