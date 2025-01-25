Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date Potentially Leaked

The Nintendo Switch 2 release date has potentially been leaked by a retailer. Right now, Nintendo is withholding all the salient details on the Nintendo Switch 2. Not only has it yet to reveal the Nintendo Switch 2 release date, but it is keeping secret what the Nintendo Switch 2 price is and what the Nintendo Switch 2 launch games are. The only bit of news Nintendo fans have received this week has come the way of a Nintendo patent, which may have revealed the return of a Wii feature.

When Nintendo will disclose these details and more on the Nintendo Switch 2, remains to be seen, but it could come on April 2 during the first ever Nintendo Switch 2 Direct. Ahead of this, the Nintendo Switch 2 release date may have been revealed for it by a retailer and its listing for the new Nintendo console.

The potential Nintendo Switch 2 release date leak comes the way of Konsolinet, a prominent retailer in Finland. The retailer lists the Nintendo Switch 2 for €999.00, which is no doubt a placeholder price. What’s odd though is the release date is not a placeholder release date. A placeholder release date would be something like “2025” or the first or last day of any given month, such as June 1, 2025 or May 31, 2025. Rather, the retailer lists the console for May 9, 2025. This is a very specific release date.

What’s interesting about this release date it is a Friday, which is the day of the week the current Nintendo Switch released back on March 3, 2017. It is also after the hands-on events with the console across the country end.

There are no immediate red flags with the date other than how would the retailer know the release date to begin with? Nintendo is unlikely to provide this information with its retailer partners, and even if it did, it would be under an agreement not to reveal this information. And the fact the retailer doesn’t know the price of the console, suggests it wouldn’t know the release date either.

All of this is to say, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. This is not an official Nintendo Switch 2 release date, and while it is not an obvious fake, there are some red flags worth taking into consideration.

At the moment of publishing, neither implicated party — Nintendo nor the Finnish retailer under examination — have commented on this potential Nintendo Switch 2 release date leak. We do no anticipate this changing, for various reasons, but if it does we will update the story accordingly.