New Lord of the Rings Games Teased

Embracer Group -- the new owners of The Lord of the Rings IP, as of last year -- has announced that five different Lord of the Rings games are releasing between now and the end of 2024. Unfortunately, it does not provide any further details on what these games are nor shown any of them off. That said, Embraver Group did seem to hint at a combination of both internal studios under its umbrella and external partners working on said games, noting, specifically, that the IP has "generated a lot of interest among both internal and external partners for the Lord of the Rings IP, across different media formats."

All of this was shared during Embracer Groups' latest earnings call with investors. And while we don't know what some of these mystery games are, it's safe to assume one of them is The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, considering it's slated to release sometime this year.

Being developed by Daedallic Entertainment, the game was announced all the way back in 2019, and was supposed to originally release in 2021 before being delayed to 2022, and then 2023. Right now, it doesn't have a date beyond the very vague window of "2023." When it does release, it will do so via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

"Athletic and agile, sneaky and cunning. Driven by the desire to once again hold in his hands what he lost, Gollum is one of the most fascinating characters in the world of The Lord of the Rings," reads an official blurb about The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. "He has seen things that others can not imagine, he has survived things that others would not dare mention. Torn by his split personality, he can be vicious and villainous as Gollum, but social and cautious as Sméagol. While being vital to the story by J.R.R. Tolkien, many parts of Gollum's quest have not been told in detail yet. In The Lord of the Rings: Gollum you get to experience this story. From his time as a slave below the Dark Tower to his stay with the Elves of Mirkwood. Use stealth, agility and cunning to survive and overcome what lies ahead. Climb, leap and grapple your way past dangers or into advantageous spots. While Gollum might not be a fighter, it is not unlike him to assassinate a careless enemy when the chance presents itself – or dispose of them in more creative and villainous ways. The decisions you make and the way you play have a direct influence on Gollum's personality: Always struggling between the two sides embodied by Gollum and Sméagol, it is up to you to decide whether the darker side of Gollum takes over or if there is a spark of reason left in what once was Sméagol. One mind, two egos – you decide!"