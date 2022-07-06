The Matrix Awakens Demo Getting Delisted Soon

The Matrix Awakens, which is the tech demo for Unreal Engine 5 that launched at the end of 2021, is soon getting delisted. Released to coincide with The Matrix Resurrections, Awakens came to next-gen platforms and gave fans a brief taste of what Unreal Engine 5 is capable of. And while it will no longer be available to download, those who have already snagged the experience will still be able to play it in perpetuity.

In a new update message on the Unreal Engine website, it was explained that The Matrix Awakens will only be downloadable until the end of this week on July 9th. After that time, anyone who hasn't already added the demo to their own digital library will be unable to access it moving forward.

"Not explored The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience yet? There's still time! The UE5 tech demo will only be available in stores until July 9," the Unreal site explained. "Download it before that date and you'll still be able to access the demo going forward—or re-download it if you've deleted it from your console."

As mentioned, The Matrix Awakens is merely a demo for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X that is meant to show off the power of Unreal Engine 5. The experience features an on-rails gameplay sequence that only lasts a few minutes but features some of the most incredible visuals ever seen in a console game. Otherwise, The Matrix Awakens merely lets people travel about its in-game world at their own leisure. If you own a PS5 or Xbox Series X console, it's worth checking out purely because of how short it is.

Have you played The Matrix Awakens for yourself at this point? And if not, are you going to look to grab this Unreal Engine 5 demo before it's removed from PS5 and Xbox Series X storefronts? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.