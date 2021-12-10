The Matrix Awakens Revealed, Now Available

During The Game Awards, The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience was released via the PS5 and Xbox Series X, giving not only giving fans of The Matric more Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, but giving gamers a preview of Unreal Engine 5, a brand new version of Unreal Engine that promises to provide next-gen graphics. This isn’t our first time seeing Unreal Engine 5 and its graphical prowess, but it is the first time we’ve seen a recognizable IP in the engine. And as you can see, The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience’s version of Keanu Reeves looks just like the actor does in real life. Unfortunately, there’s no word of this experience being made into a full game, and right now, there’s no reason to expect this to happen.

“Get ready for a glimpse into the future of interactive storytelling and entertainment with UE5 in this free, boundary-pushing cinematic and real-time tech demo,” reads an official blurb of the product. “Created by members of the original movie team including Lana Wachowski along with Epic Games and partners, ‘The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience’ is a wild ride into the reality-bending universe of ‘The Matrix’ that features performances by Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. Step into the world of one of the most iconic action franchises ever made. Pre-download ‘The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience’ now.”

