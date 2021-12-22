The Matrix Resurrections Has a Special Surprise for Fortnite Fans

When watching The Matrix Resurrections, Fortnite fans might notice a familiar face. No, we aren’t referring to Fortnite star Keanu Reeves… we’re talking about Donald Mustard! The Epic Games chief creative officer makes a cameo in the film, where he seems to have a role quite similar to his current job. In a clip shared by Fortnite leaker @HYPEX, Mustard can be seen discussing a potential swatting attack at Neo’s new place of business, while stating that the perpetrator is probably “someone pissed about the latest update.” The video lasts just six seconds in total, but it’s a fun little wink for Fortnite fans!

The clip from The Matrix Resurrections can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

It’s not surprising to see Donald Mustard making a cameo in the film. After all, Epic Games just released The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S earlier this month. The “experience” is basically a tech demo with appearances by Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, but it’s an impressive one, and it’s also available completely for free. The tech demo received a pretty big spotlight at The Game Awards, and might be worth checking out for fans of The Matrix. In addition to that tie-in, emotes based on The Matrix films are now available in Fortnite. Clearly, Epic Games is working overtime to promote the new movie!

This is not the first time that Mustard’s position has given him an opportunity to to appear in a highly-anticipated film. The CCO also appeared as an extra in Avengers: Endgame, as well. He was impossible to notice in that film, but fans will have a much easier time seeing Mustard in The Matrix Resurrections, which is now in theaters and on HBO Max.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

