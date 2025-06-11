The Midnight Walk Film & TV Adaptation Officially in the Works

Following the widespread acclaim for The Midnight Walk, MoodHood Studios and Story Kitchen are partnering up to bring the dark fantasy adventure game to film and television. Having received critical acclaim after its release nearly a month ago, the project is set to be brought to the big screen with the help of Story Kitchen co-founders Dmitri Johnson and Mike Goldberg, whose production company is behind high-profile game adaptations like Sonic the Hedgehog, Tomb Raider, and Split Fiction. With The Midnight Walk currently in early development with producers and writers, the road ahead looks a bit farther away than expected, but with the kiln already burning, it’s safe to say that the studio is baking up something that’ll be well worth the wait.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Midnight Walk was met with acclaim upon its release in May, with fans and critics praising its emotionally raw storytelling and incredible craftsmanship, thanks to its claymation-focused gameplay design. With the game featuring over 700 assets made out of natural materials like clay, MoodHood has crafted something almost entirely with 3D scanning, which isn’t often seen in the gaming industry. That commitment was noted by many players and critics, with ComicBook’s review stating, “MoodHood brought the best out of claymation and knows how to handcraft something unique and heartfelt in immersive horror games.”

The Midnight Walk is available on PS5, PSVR2, and PC.

As more and more video games have been making their way to Hollywood, including the likes of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, The Legend of Zelda, and Phasmaphobia, no company has been entrusted more with these projects than Story Kitchen. With several adaptations in the works, the most recent being Jon M. Chu and Sydney Sweeney’s Split Fiction, the production company noted their optimism for The Midnight Walk in an official press release, with Johnson and Goldberg saying: “Its world is hauntingly beautiful, its story emotionally raw, and its craftsmanship absolutely next-level. We’re thrilled to help bring MoonHood’s vision to an even broader audience.”

The Midnight Walk follows The Burnt One, who befriends Potboy, a lost lantern searching for his chance to bring back the light in a world filled with darkness. The journey of traveling down the Midnight Walk is one met with twists and turns around every corner, with many faces and enemies along the way. Crafting an experience like this took several years to craft, but the team at MoodHood Studios took the risk and earned the reward. Creators Klaus Lyngeled and Olov Redmalm addressed their next step for The Midnight Walk’s journey by stating:

“To see that story now step into the world of film and television with a partner like Story Kitchen is a dream come true. We can’t wait for audiences to experience it in a whole new light.”

While details are all but wisps in the air, it’s exciting to see that the flame is being started for an independent cozy horror game like The Midnight Walk. At the moment, Story Kitchen has a television first-look deal at Amazon MGM Studios and a first-look deal at DreamWorks Animation, so it’s possible that The Midnight Walk could be adapted in either of these media.

For gamers interested in playing The Midnight Walk, it’s available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR2, and PC.

What do you think about The Midnight Walk being adapted for film and TV? Have you gotten a chance to experience the game? Let us know in the comments section down below.