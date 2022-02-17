The Monopoly Travel World Tour Board Game Has Ink Stamp Tokens (Exclusive)

The last couple of years have been difficult for travel, so you might be looking for an opportunity to get out of the house and go on adventure. Even if you are going to be stuck at home, Hasbro’s new Monopoly game might help to scratch that itch. As the name suggests, Monopoly Travel World Tour puts a twist on the classic board game, taking players on a journey to travel destinations around the world.

Comicbook.com is the first to reveal that in this travel edition of Monopoly, players will be able to buy destinations and complete travel goals. The gameboard is actually a dry-erase board, and your token doubles as a stamper, so you’ll need to stamp your way to victory. You can also “create memories with the Travel Journal cards that become part of the gameplay in future games”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game includes facts about the locations you visit, so there’s an educational component as well. Seems like an ideal choice for family game night. Naturally, it will also be great for travel buffs. Bonus points if you play the game while you’re traveling.

Monopoly Travel World Tour will be available for $21.99 at some point in the fall of this year. It might go up for pre-order sooner than that, so stay tuned for updates. When it does arrive, you should be able to find it right here on Amazon.