The Occupation Release Date Revealed

UK Studio White Paper Games has announced that its 1980’s politically-driven adventure game where you play as a whistleblowing journalist, The Occupation, will release this October via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Unfortunately, White Paper Games and publisher Humble Bundle didn’t accompany the announcement with a new trailer, so you’re just going to have to settle for the game’s original announcement trailer above.

While the pair didn’t pack any trailer heat, it did reveal that the game will receive a retail run via distributor Sold Out on the PS4 and Xbox One. It’s unclear though if the physical version of the game will cost more than the digital version of the game, which also is missing a price-point at the moment.

The Occupation is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and is scheduled to release on October 9th. At the moment, there is no word of a Nintendo Switch release, however, White Paper Games has admitted in the past it would like to bring the game to the Nintendo platform.

I’ve personally have had my eye on this game for quite some time, and I’m excited to soon see if it can live up to its interesting gameplay and story premise.

Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official elevator pitch from White Paper Games itself:

It’s 1987 in North West England; A time of 80’s British pop, grand architecture and political unrest. An explosion has triggered a controversial act which threatens to erode civil liberties of the population to be rushed into place. You are tasked with investigating and questioning people on their actions from a tumultuous night which resulted in the loss of many lives. Each person has a different account of the night’s event and you must use the tools at your disposal to get the results you need for your investigation.

Will you take the most direct route at the risk of getting caught, or plan your approach carefully whilst precious time ticks by? Events happen in real-time and you must make decisions based on the evidence.

You are the reporter. You decide the narrative.