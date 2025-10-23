The Outer Worlds 2 Metacritic Show It’s a Solid Sequel

In the ever-expanding galaxy of role-playing games, The Outer Worlds 2 has landed with a confident stride rather than a nervous stumble, according to its Metacritic scores. There was some debate about the game after the middling reception to Avowed, Obsidian’s other title this year. Still, early reviews are in and show that the sequel retains the wit, charm, and sharp social commentary that defined the original, while adding deeper role-playing mechanics, improved combat, and a more cohesive world. The Outer Worlds 2 seemingly refines what fans loved about the first game while building on everything it did.

According to review aggregator Metacritic, The Outer Worlds 2 holds a score of 85, identical to that of the original The Outer Worlds. However, despite this numerical tie, reviewers praise the game and say it is a clear step forward in scope, design, and polish. Obsidian appears to have listened to fan feedback when making changes to deliver a sequel that feels both familiar and fresh.

Many review outlets highlight the game’s expanded worlds and improved performance as major upgrades. Load times and occasional jank seem to have been fixed, though some reviews mention a clunky UI. Transitions between worlds are more seamless, the storytelling is more complex, and something comes alive with the enhanced visual fidelity. Critics say the result is an RPG that feels more immersive without losing the tongue-in-cheek humor and biting satire of the first game.

Gameplay appears to have seen meaningful evolution across the board as well. Obsidian has refined the combat mechanics, both in melee and ranged options, and the enemy AI is smarter and more varied. Dialogue choices now carry more weight, allowing players to influence faction dynamics and story outcomes with move involvement.

Some reviews are mixed on the story, with some calling it straightforward and others calling it complex. Others have called out glitches, characters that lack depth, and rough system balancing. The game’s complex mechanics have layers that take time to learn, and some report that these are not properly taught.

2025 has been an incredible year for gaming. Multiple must-play games are scoring over 90 on Metacritic, while even more titles are scoring between 80 and 90. The Outer Worlds 2 likely won’t be considered for GOTY considering its competition, but an 85 is an excellent score. This score may increase or decrease as more reviews come in, leading up to its October 29th release date. For now, it has a solid place among 2025’s lineup and proves a worthy game for fans of the genre.

