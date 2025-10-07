One of 2025’s First AAA Game Disappointments Removed From Sale Over Security Concerns

One of the year’s first AAA releases came during the first quarter of 2025 as a highly anticipated game from a well-known studio. While it had a middling release, it is now making headlines, but not for a good reason. A major security vulnerability has been discovered in the Unity game engine, forcing Obsidian Entertainment to pull many of its games from multiple digital storefronts. This includes the premium edition and premium upgrade for its high-profile release this year, further hurting what was supposed to be a flagship RPG for the studio. With this latest fiasco, Obsidian Entertainment is facing further backlash.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Obsidian Entertainment confirmed that the premium edition of Avowed has been affected by this security breach. As a result, players are unable to purchase and download the game temporarily. The studio also further encourages players to uninstall the game on PC until an update has been released to address and patch the issue. The studio’s official statement lists additional games affected and promises to work to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

What makes this security breach interesting for Avowed is that the game is built with the Unreal Engine 5. However, Avowed Premium Edition contains a digital artbook that was likely developed using Unity. Obsidian Entertainment did not confirm this but it makes sense as the base game is not affected by this vulnerability and this is the main difference between the versions.

No timeline was given for when Obsidian Entertainment would resolve the issue for Avowed and its other games. Unfortunately, this means the only thing to do is wait. How long it takes depends on the nature and severity of the breach, something the studio did not comment on.

A security vulnerability affecting our games that use Unity has recently been identified.



As a precaution and to keep you safe, we have temporarily removed the following titles and products from digital storefronts while we implement the necessary updates to address the issue:… — Obsidian (@Obsidian) October 3, 2025

For Obsidian and Avowed, this is another big blow. The title was marketed as one of the big exclusives for 2025, but its release did not have the reception expected. With a score of 80 on Metacritic, it certainly isn’t a failure. But compared to the lofty hopes of Microsoft and Obsidian, as well as other incredible releases this year like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Death Stranding 2, one has to wonder how this additional disappointment will affect Microsoft as a whole.

The removal is supposedly temporary, but even when, or if, Avowed Premium Edition returns, the question remains as to whether the damage is done. Can the game salvage its reputation, and is it even worth playing through at this point? Only will tell, but for something many expected to be the Skyrim-killer, Avowed’s impact has been lackluster.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!