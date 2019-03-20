‘The Outer Worlds’ Epic Games Store Exclusivity Revealed and Fans Are Not Happy

Obsidian Entertainment seemingly had everything going for it with their upcoming RPG. The game looks delightful in both terms of visuals and narrative, it’s an entirely new IP, and it’s from Obsidian, the creators of one of the greatest RPG experiences in gaming. That said, the hype train seems to have derailed, as it has officially been announced that The Outer Worlds will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store on PC. While the exclusivity is only for the first year, some fans have decided this is enough for them to just forget about the title altogether, which surely makes sense somewhere.

During the Epic Games keynote at GDC, it was revealed that The Outer Worlds will be available on the Epic Games Store for the first year, after which it will be available on other digital platforms. It will still be coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the Microsoft Store on launch.

Our partners at @EpicGames have announced that #TheOuterWorlds will be coming to the Epic Games Store at launch, alongside the Windows Store. It will be released on other digital platforms 12 months later. The Outer Worlds will still release on XBOX and PS4 on launch. — The Outer Worlds (@OuterWorlds) March 20, 2019

Unfortunately, this just isn’t good enough for some fans:

VILIFIED

ALL OF THE RUINED DAYS

EVERYONE?

THAT BAD, HUH?

You’re building a terrible future. — ?ero?ero?uatre (@ZeroZeroQuatre) March 20, 2019

SO CLOSE

ZOIDBERG IS ALSO NOT HAPPY

YIKES

Well when it comes out on steam or GOG I’ll buy it but untill then you are dead to me. pic.twitter.com/96X4hGNP8P — TheConfusedCatten (@TheConfusedCat4) March 20, 2019

HERESY, YOU SAY?!

very disappointing and highly heretical. pic.twitter.com/z2jum8dO2j — BeatmasterAC (@BeatmasterAC) March 20, 2019

PIRATES – PIRATES EVERYWHERE

ANYONE NEED POPCORN?

watching the fallout of this is going to be FUN! pic.twitter.com/WtEVjXOEuL — Mary popping a cap in transphobe arses (@Z_R1NMain) March 20, 2019

Needless to say, some fans are just not that thrilled with all of this exclusivity, but that doesn’t seem to be stopping Obsidian. With more and more developers deciding to go this route, it will be interesting to see how everything plays out over the next couple of years. Until then, game where you want to game.

The Outer Worlds is set to arrive on PC via the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One at some point in 2019, and on other digital platforms in 2020. You can check out more about the game in our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Is Obsidian making a huge mistake by offering The Outer Worlds exclusively on the Epic Games Store for the first 12 months? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

