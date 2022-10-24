The Quarry Offering Major Discount and Free DLC This Week

Halloween is an excellent time to check out a horror game, and fans of The Quarry have a fun incentive to revisit the game this week. Publisher 2K Games has revealed that fans can claim '50s Throwback Character Outfits for free on all platforms for a limited time. Additionally, digital versions of the game can be purchased at 40% off. The sale will last through October 31st for the Xbox version, and through November 4th on Steam. PlayStation versions are also included in the discount, but an end date has not been revealed.

A trailer for the '50s Throwback Character Outfits can be found embedded below. Readers interested in grabbing the digital discount for the game can do so right here.

For those unfamiliar with the game, The Quarry is the latest horror title from developer Supermassive Games. Supermassive Games has previously been responsible for titles such as Until Dawn and The Dark Pictures Anthology. The Quarry is not a new entry in The Dark Pictures Anthology, but it does retain many of the elements that fans have come to love over the years, including multiple endings and deaths based on the choices that are made. Unlike those previous games, The Quarry offers a Death Rewind feature that can be unlocked, which allows players to save three characters throughout a playthrough. The game also features an all-star cast of voice talent, including Brenda Song, Justice Smith, David Arquette, and Ethan Suplee.

Of course, fans of The Dark Pictures Anthology still have a new series entry to check out next month. The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me is slated to release on November 18th, and ComicBook.com had the opportunity to preview the game nearly a month ahead of time, which readers can find right here. As for The Quarry, it's available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and all of our previous coverage of the game can be found right here.

