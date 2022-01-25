The Rock Teases Video Game Movie And Fans Give Their Guesses

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is heading back to video game movie territory according to a recent interview. While talking to Men’s Journal, the WWE legend said that he and producer Hiram Garcia are hard at work on an unannounced video game property. Long time fans are well aware that this wouldn’t be Johnson’s first rodeo with the medium. He’s been in Jumanji, Rampage, and Doom. But, this new project seems like another property entirely. Naturally, social media exploded with people wondering what this surprise could even be. A lot of funny Nintendo memes about him playing Link popped up. Another popular choice was The People’s Champ playing Kratos from God of War. The identity of this character remains unclear, but The Rock seems to think people will be extremely jazzed about it. Looks like they already are. Check out some of the posts down below.

“I can’t tell you which game in particular we’re doing, but there will be an announcement this year,” Johnson explained to the publication when they asked about this proposed mystery project. “We’re going to bring one of the biggest, most badass games to the screen–one that I’ve played for years. I’m really excited to bring it to fans around the world. Of course we’re going to do right by our gamer friends–but really we’re just going to make a great movie.”

