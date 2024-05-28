The Rogue Prince of Persia Devs Plan to "At Least Double" the Amount of Content in the Game

On May 27th, developer Evil Empire released The Rogue Prince of Persia into early access. The team previously worked on Dead Cells, so this new action roguelite is within its usual wheelhouse. That said, the game is in early access, meaning many more patches filled with fixes and new content are coming down the pike. Today, the team shared its first set of plans for new content in The Rogue Prince of Persia, while also breaking down a few of the most important bugs Evil Empire is currently working to fix. The Rogue Prince of Persia might be light on content right now, but that'll be changing in a major way over the next several months.

The Rogue Prince of Persia Content Updates

In the newest post on Steam, The Rogue Prince of Persia developers say they've noted the comments and reviews saying the game lacks content in its current state. However, they plan "to at least double the amount of content in the game." Before the early-access release, the team said it plans to release weekly content updates over the next year or more. While some weeks will likely be less content-packed than others, that's still an ambitious goal that will fill out The Rogue Prince of Persia in a major way. It's safe to say that the 1.0 version of The Rogue Prince of Persia will be almost an entirely new game compared to what's there now.

However, it's also worth noting that the team is going to focus on bug fixes and gameplay improvements before getting to new content. That's a smart tactic for the developers because they'll want to have a solid base to build on with post-launch additions. The performance in The Rogue Prince of Persia isn't terrible at launch, but it could definitely use some polishing.

In the blog post, Evil Empire says it plans to work on fixing stuttering, framerate drops, and input lag. While they don't have an announcement of when to expect that fix, it should be coming relatively soon as it's a major priority for the team. Some players have also run into save file issues, so the developers are currently working on new hotfixes to iron out those issues as quickly as possible.

The Rogue Prince of Persia is available now on PC. Thus far, the team hasn't announced any plans to port the game to consoles, but that seems like something the developers would do once the final version is out on PC.