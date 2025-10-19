The Simpsons: Hit and Run Gets Incredible Free to Play Futurama Mod

The Simpsons: Hit and Run just got an incredible new mod that turns the entire game into an elaborate Futurama game with new missions, voice lines, and more. Although the PS2 was the home of many great licensed video games, there were a few that really stood out as some of the best. The Simpsons: Hit and Run was arguably near the top of that list as it combined the mechanics of something like Grand Theft Auto, but set it in Springfield with some of the most beloved cartoon characters of all-time. Few games have translated an animated licensed property so well and it still holds up a good bit.

Many have hoped to see a remake of The Simpsons: Hit and Run for years, bringing the acclaimed open-world Simpsons game to modern consoles. Of course, that will all likely depend on Disney giving the greenlight to such a project and that seems kind of unlikely these days. There hasn’t been a new AAA Simpsons game on consoles since The Simpsons Game in 2007, which was a tie-in for the movie released earlier that year. Maybe the tune will change in time for The Simpsons Movie 2, but the odds of that seem a bit slim.

The Simpsons: Hit and Run Gets a Futurama Mod

With that said, the original game still receives lots of love from its community. For the last few years, a group known as Slurm Team has been working on a Futurama mod for The Simpsons: Hit and Run. It lets you play as Fry with a variety of changeable skins and you can interact with other characters from the TV series.

Futurama is another show from The Simpsons creative team set in a futuristic world where aliens and robots live among humans in an otherwise fairly ordinary, mundane world. There was a game based around the show released for the PS2, but Slrum Team thought the IP would blend well with The Simpsons: Hit and Run.

A free downloadable demo for the mod is available right now and includes access to a handful of story missions, races, vehicles, skins, a custom map, and more. The demo currently has AI-generated voice lines, but the full mod will have voice lines from real actors when it is released later down the line. It’s a pretty impressive feat and one that fans will likely get a kick out of.

This likely won’t quiet any calls for a Simpsons: Hit and Run sequel or remake, but it is a great treat for fans. Of course, you will need the full version of The Simpsons: Hit and Run for PC to run it, something that may create an obstacle for some players.

