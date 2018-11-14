‘The Sims 4’ Players Are Already Getting Super Weird With the First-Person Mode

The Sims is about to get a lot more weird with the latest update. The highly addictive simulator game is adding in a First-Person mode for the first time ever and players have already been plotting all of the weird things they’re going to do with it.

The feature that initially started out as a joke is actually here as the latest blog post raves, ” WE’RE INTRODUCING A FIRST-PERSON CAMERA OPTION! Please excuse the all-caps, but this. Is. Huge. We’re so excited to see how this will change the way you play.”

“Oh you sweet, Summer child.” The corresponding Reddit and Twitter all are down to get their freak on toon-style.

Sims 4: We are releasing First Person camera mode!

Me: First person Sim sex. pic.twitter.com/wAMUay3L9L — ＰｕｍＱｕｅｅｎ🎃 (@Borderline__Sad) November 9, 2018

The Sims 4 update brings in a first-person mode and me, and intellectual (brace for WOO HOOs): pic.twitter.com/LvEgHfSjVz — Liana ‘LiLi’ Ruppert (@DirtyEffinHippy) November 14, 2018

My first experience with sims 4 first person pov. 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/fXoWU5vYRl — callmemrskillmonger (@iamnumber008) November 14, 2018

‘Sims 4’ announces first-person mode, players instantly plot to do the nasty pic.twitter.com/00mt29dR00 — Antonio Stanchev (@antonio_s_t) November 14, 2018

HOLY SHIT WE’RE GETTING A FIRST-PERSON MODE FOR THE SIMS 4 NOW WE ALL GET TO SEE WHAT HAPPENS UNDER THE COVERS WHEN THEY WOOHOO OMG — Xandrex Garcia #HKPride2018 (@xandrexgarcia) November 13, 2018

Despite the weird, most players are loving it despite a few mentioning that the new mode is causing motion sickness. One Twitter user did offer a little advice to help with that nasty side effect, however: “A reminder for players who suffer motion sickness. You can adjust FOV by using the mouse wheel while in first person mode. The Sims will hopefully allow us to set a default as you’ll need to adjust this every time. Scroll down to increase field of view, which is better for most.”

The latest update is now live! You can see what else is new, including the Terrain update, right here on the official Sims 4 website.

Thoughts on the addition of the first-person mode? Love it, hate it, or can’t wait to get weird with it? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us all about it!

