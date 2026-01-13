The Sims 4 Free Update Adds Luxury Brand Collab with New Create-a-Sim Items, Household, & More

After a quiet finish to 2025, The Sims is slowly starting to roll out what’s new for the franchise in 2026. A year-ahead post gave us a cryptic look at what’s to come for The Sims 4, Project Rene, and maybe even something entirely new. But EA isn’t done with The Sims 4 quite yet. In fact, the game just got its first big, free update for the year. This patch will bring an influx of new freebies for The Sims 4 base game, in collaboration with Coach. If you’ve been looking for a bit more luxury in your Sims’ lives, this free update just might deliver.

This new update to The Sims 4 is a free patch for the base game. So, players on PC and console should be able to download the new Coach content as of January 13th. This update also brings in the next series of base game bug fixes and improvements as part of an ongoing effort to make The Sims 4 run more smoothly. In total, there are 9 free Coach items, with a mix of accessories, clothes, and build/buy items. Players can also find a new Gallery Household with brand-new Sims 4 NPCs to add to your neighborhood.

The Sims 4 New Free Coach Items

Image courtesy of Electronic Arts

Today’s update for The Sims 4 introduces new free Coach items and characters to the base game. Players who install the latest patch will find:

Create-a-Sim Soho sneakers, varsity jackets, and skirt sets

Build Buy Coach decoration items, including Coach Tabby and Brooklyn bags

The Carriage House Gallery Household, with three new characters – Jonie Bag, Brooke Lynne, and Selena Shizwei

In total, there will be 9 new items, plus the new Household, added with this free update to The Sims 4. To get the new Carriage House household, you’ll need to download it from the Sims 4 gallery after installing the update. The other content should be available in Create-a-Sim and Build/Buy right away.

The Sims 4 January 13th Patch Notes Previewed in Laundry List

Image courtesy of Electronic Arts

Along with the brand-new content, The Sims 4 update will bring in bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements. The full patch notes are now available on EA’s website, largely confirming fixes previewed in the Laundry List released on January 6th.

Here are a few big highlights for bug fixes arriving with this January 13th patch to The Sims 4, arriving alongside the new Coach content for the base game:

Server Error while uploading to the Gallery/Library (primarily a console issue)

Full resolution of an issue where clothing was not visible under their privacy mosaic

An idle animation that prevented Sims from caring for their infants have been removed

Memorial Portraits and Graduation Photos should no longer randomly become blank

Sims should stop getting a Miss Work/School UI pop-up when opening a Small Business from the Work/School Rabbit Hole

In addition, EA has continued to work on the ongoing Sims 4 save file corruption issue. This patch should address 2 more save-corrupting bugs, including:

Open street objects getting shelved and never removed when traveling to an apartment

Adventure Awaits pack save corruption issue resulting in an endless load after adding Romantic Orientation Role criteria to a custom venue

These and additional bug fixes, as listed in the full patch notes, should be rolling out with today’s Sims 4 update. To get the latest fixes, as well as the new Coach items, be sure that you download the latest patch before jumping back in.

