‘The Sims 4 Get Famous’ Expansion Announced

The Sims 4 is getting another new expansion with Electronic Arts announcing that Get Famous will release for the PC and Mac versions on November 16th.

Described as the “most luxurious expansion pack yet,” Get Famous and its release date was announced on Tuesday in a press release from EA. In the new expansion, EA says that players can turn their Sims into celebrities and experience all the frills that go along with being an A-lister.

“In The Sims 4 Get Famous, Sims can launch into celebrity status with an all-new acting career,” EA said. “They can catch their big break through a standout audition, landing a role in a television series or commercial gig. Aspiring Sims who go the extra mile by both looking the part and studying lines can take their career to the next level with a starring role in the next big blockbuster.”

Players can also turn their Sims into influencers as they livestream and promote other Sims. Regardless of which path players choose to take their Sims on, there are parties and masses of fans to be encountered within the expansion.

There’s also a real-life social media personality that players can look for in The Sims 4 Get Famous with Baby Ariel being turned into a Sim in the expansion. The social media figure and musician is working with EA with both her character and her song “Aww” featured in the game.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with The Sims 4 Get Famous, where players can follow their dreams of making it big as their Sims skyrocket to fame,” Baby Ariel said in EA’s announcement. “Over the past few months I’ve worked closely with the development team as we crafted my Sim, and I can’t wait for my fans to meet me in-game along their ride to stardom!”

There’s also a new location in the expansion that players can experience with Del Sol Valley being a new city full of famous people. While players can first move into a starting home in the area, they can work their way up to a mansion filled with the finest clothes and over-the-top accessories to live out their new, lavish lifestyle.

The Sims 4 Get Famous expansion is now available to pre-order for $39.99 and is scheduled to release for the PC and Mac versions on November 16th.