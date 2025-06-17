New The Sims 4 Update Brings Consoles Up to Speed & More

In late May, PC players got a pretty big performance update for The Sims 4. However, there was a bit of a delay in bringing those changes to console gamers. Today, console gamers can finally download the latest free update for The Sims 4, but that’s not all. The latest patch also features a few additional bug fixes for players on all platforms, all based on direct community feedback. The June 17th update for The Sims 4 is now available on PC, Mac, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles.

Today’s The Sims 4 update isn’t a massive one, but it does contain quite a few significant fixes. The main highlight for players on Xbox and PlayStation is that they’re finally getting all of the performance boosts and bug fixes from the previous patch, which released on May 27th. But there are a handful of additional bug fixes in today’s patch for players on all platforms. The fixes are all direct responses to reported issues from the EA forums, so these small but significant tweaks should make the game better for all Simmers.

The patch includes two bug fixes for the base game, including Sim models getting distorted if they travel too soon after aging up, and changes to Sim portraits. There are also a handful of pack-specific fixes, including changes to seasonal menus from The Sims 4: Seasons and a fix for vanishing employees in The Sims 4: Businesses & Hobbies.

The full patch notes for today’s The Sims 4 update, as shared by EA, appear below:

What’s New in The Sims 4

The full update from 5/27 is now available for Simmers on Xbox and PlayStation. Thank you for your patience!

Bug Fixes

Base Game / Multipack

[EA Forums] Resolved an issue where Sims models could become distorted when traveling shortly after aging up.

[EA Forums] Sim Portraits are now properly updated with career outfit when Sims join a career.

Businesses & Hobbies

[EA Forums] Small business employees no longer disappear after loading the lot from the Manage Worlds or Create a Sim screens.

Seasons

[EA Forums] The New Year’s Resolution menu now correctly appears when making a resolution.

[EA Forums] Scout’s Badge Progress UI no longer appears without text.

Along with this update, EA has teased a new Laundry List coming soon. This will cover what additional bug fixes gamers can expect in the next major base game update for The Sims 4. That update is likely to arrive a bit closer to the upcoming Nature’s Calling live event, which starts on June 24th.