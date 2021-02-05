The Sims Fans Dreading Another Hot Tub Fiasco on the Game's 21st Anniversary
On February 4th, 2000, Maxis and EA released The Sims on PC. With its relaxing gameplay and music, it quickly became a sensation. Last year marked the 20th anniversary of the franchise, and EA and Maxis celebrated the occasion with a free hot tub item in The Sims 4. Fans were... unimpressed, to say the least. The hot tub was merely a reskin of an existing item, and it quickly became the subject of memes in the fan community. This year, EA confirmed there will be some kind of celebration for the 21st anniversary, but fans will have to wait until February 25th. While some are excited about the prospect of a cool anniversary present, many more are concerned this could be another hot tub, or perhaps something worse!
The announcement from EA can be found embedded below.
Grab a Simsmapolitan! We're 21! 🎉🥳— The Sims (@TheSims) February 4, 2021
To celebrate, we’ve partnered with some talented creators to create a gift for our community, by our community #YouMakeTheSims 🤗
We can’t wait to share on Feb 25th! What is your favorite thing about The Sims community?🎈 #TheSimsTurns21 pic.twitter.com/lKGQypw850
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about the 21st anniversary of The Sims, and that dreaded hot tub!
Fans really did not like that hot tub.
hbd to the sims now let's do something cool to celebrate that's not a hot tub am I right!!!!!— lynnie (@lynniebellax) February 4, 2021
Apparently, this is not fine.
We'll find out in a few weeks!
Did @TheSims give us anything for their birthday this year, perhaps another free hot tub 😬😂— Samantha Balser (@getlitwrecked) February 4, 2021
Maybe this year will be better.
Y'all they really gave us a reskinned hot tub for the 20th anniversary. 💀 #neverforget #thesims pic.twitter.com/lofhwFzWXS— SHEnanigans (@MoSHEnanigans) February 3, 2021
That's the spirit!
I hope it's a lawn chair to go next to the hot tub. Or perhaps a nice plant. A smooth and decorative rock.— Gabz (@Ancient_Equinox) February 4, 2021
It's like two anniversaries, really.
a year ago today the sims gifted us with 𝓉𝒽𝒶𝓉 hot tub on the 20th anniversary https://t.co/SCSLlZOliG— steve (@shotbyniamh) February 4, 2021
Even those excited for the anniversary had to get a shot in!
Better not be another hot tub...😂
Seriously tho, I can't wait to see all the awesome work that members of the community have done. pic.twitter.com/4JnABNgKnl— ManxRaider (@ManxRaider) February 4, 2021
Well, maybe not everyone hated the hot tub.
I loved the hot tub 😆— FatGirlUnicorn (@FatGirlUnicorn) February 4, 2021