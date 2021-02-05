The Sims Fans Dreading Another Hot Tub Fiasco on the Game's 21st Anniversary

On February 4th, 2000, Maxis and EA released The Sims on PC. With its relaxing gameplay and music, it quickly became a sensation. Last year marked the 20th anniversary of the franchise, and EA and Maxis celebrated the occasion with a free hot tub item in The Sims 4. Fans were... unimpressed, to say the least. The hot tub was merely a reskin of an existing item, and it quickly became the subject of memes in the fan community. This year, EA confirmed there will be some kind of celebration for the 21st anniversary, but fans will have to wait until February 25th. While some are excited about the prospect of a cool anniversary present, many more are concerned this could be another hot tub, or perhaps something worse!

The announcement from EA can be found embedded below.

Grab a Simsmapolitan! We're 21! 🎉🥳

To celebrate, we’ve partnered with some talented creators to create a gift for our community, by our community #YouMakeTheSims 🤗

We can’t wait to share on Feb 25th! What is your favorite thing about The Sims community?🎈 #TheSimsTurns21 pic.twitter.com/lKGQypw850 — The Sims (@TheSims) February 4, 2021

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about the 21st anniversary of The Sims, and that dreaded hot tub!