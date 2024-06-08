Nightdive Announces The Thing Remaster

Video game remaster studio Nightdive Studios announced The Thing: Remastered today during the IGN Live, promising a faithful restoration of the third-person survival horror shooter game inspired by Universal Pictures' 1982 film, The Thing. Per the press release, Nightdive Studios has upgraded the 2002 release for the modern era using its proprietary KEX Engine for play on current-generation gaming devices. The upgrades include improvements to character models, textures, and animations, all of which are hand-crafted by Nightdive, bringing advanced 3D rendering that provides updated lighting and atmospheric effects, delivering a "suspenseful and disgustingly detailed remaster" appropriate for modern audiences.

"Many of us at Nightdive Studios are ardent fans of the horror genre, so it's been an incredible honor to work within the world of the iconic The Thing," said Larry Kuperman, Nightdive Studios' Director of Business Development. "The 1982 film is a masterpiece and truly one of the most impactful pieces of art in the horror genre. With The Thing: Remastered, we're honoring that legacy and Computer Artworks' incredible game inspired by the story that further expanded the lore."

The Thing: Remastered lists the following key features:

Return to U.S. Outpost #31: Continue the story of The Thing and face off against terrifying monsters, from scuttling head-spiders and human-like walkers to gigantic multi-tentacled level bosses



Who Goes There?: Command a squad of up to four NPCs from Soldier, Medic, and Engineer character classes through the game's 11 frightening levels



The Warmest Place to Hide: Someone in your squad may not be who they appear to be. The shape-shifting alien hides inside an imitation, so keep a watchful eye.



Don't Lose It: Gain the trust of your squad members and minimize their fear levels lest they become defiant or, worse, succumb to paranoia



Ultimate Alien Terror: Upgraded models, textures, and animations hand-crafted by Nightdive, plus enhanced lighting and atmospheric effects



Stunning Visuals: Up to 4K 120FPS visuals on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S



Checkmate: Trophies and Achievements on Windows PC via Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles



The Thing: Remastered will release digitally on Windows PC via Steam, PlayStation® 4|5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch later this year. While there's no concise release date just yet, you can wishlist the game and learn more on The Thing: Remastered's Steam page.