The Unleashed: Get Ready for Episode 6 With a New Teaser

The crew of Daniel, Phee, Mara, Dante, and Charlie are all back in action in tonight's new episode of The Unleashed, a hybrid RPG superhero series that injects roleplaying games with new ways to interact and pre-filmed segments to create a one of a kind roleplaying experience. There are only three episodes left, and if you're wanting to have a hint at what's in store for tonight's big episode, you can check out the new teaser for episode 6 right here, which kicks off on Strawburry17's Twitch channel at 6:30 PM PST. You can check out the teaser footage in the video below.

In the teaser we see Charlie (Shelby Grace) introducing Phee (Meghan Camarena) to Mara (Mika Midgett), who is going to do her reading. Charlie seems pretty upbeat about the whole thing, but Mara rains on everyone's parade when she says she sees misfortune in Phee's future.

Only 3 episodes left of The Unleashed 💥 Catch us live tonight at 6:30pm PT on https://t.co/RsUrqvqhFJ #riftside pic.twitter.com/As2syuyVmf — Meghan Camarena (@Strawburry17) November 25, 2020

We then see Charlie admitting that things aren't going like she planned, and it all ends on a tense sequence with a cloaked individual, who might just be the cause of some of that misfortune.

We recently had the chance to talk to Camarena, Melissa Flores, and GM Aabria Iyengar all about The Unleashed, and you can find that full interview right here. You can find the official description below.

"Deep in the Angeles National Forest exists a Rift that opens to another dimension containing a superhuman community known as the Unleashed. They have cut themselves off from the outside world to avoid being hunted by a nefarious government agency. But when that rogue agency finds a way to breach the Rift, it will be up to four Unleashed teenagers to team up and risk everything to save their world.

In the pilot, a teen named Daniel (played by Mike Bow) experiences new powers and is taken into the Rift, where he meets an alien named Phee (Played by Meghan Camarena), a witch named Mara (played by Mika Midgett) and a genial rogue named Charlie (Played by Shelby Grace aka Shubble). Together, these friends will experience a brand-new world of magic, corruption and power. But hidden in plain sight is the genius named Dante (played by Christopher Sean), who may have plans of his own."

You can check out the series on Twitch tonight at 6:30 PM PST right here, and you can talk about all things Unleashed in the comments or by hitting me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!