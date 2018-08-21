‘The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season’ Hits Nintendo Switch Next Week

This morning, Telltale Games revealed that the complete first season of The Walking Dead will be coming to the Nintendo Switch eShop on August 28! That means that you can begin the award-winning narrative journey for yourself — at home or on the go — in just a week’s time.

Telltale confirmed that this will be the update version of The Walking Dead that fans saw last year in The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series Collection. All of the visual and performance upgrades offered in that new edition of the game have been carried over to the Nintendo Switch, and you can get all five episodes, including the add-on anthology 400 Days for $24.99.

But that’s not all! The Walking Dead fans are about to be bombarded with new stories on the Switch. Telltale also revealed that The Walking Dead: Season Two and The Walking Dead: A New Frontier will both be making their way to the Nintendo Switch later this year. We don’t have an exact release date for those yet, but the press release said that more info would be given to us in the coming months.

If you’ve already caught up on all of Telltale’s The Walking Dead, then you may like to know that The Walking Dead: The Final Season has already launched on Nintendo Switch, and is available now. Clementine’s journey which begins next week in the complete first season, will finally reach its conclusion when the final episode of the final season launches. It’s going to be a bittersweet day for many of us; especially those of us who have been following this game for years.

From this morning’s press release:

“The Walking Dead is set in the world of Robert Kirkman’s award-winning comic book series and offers an emotionally-charged experience in which players’ choices determine the course of the story across the entire series. Season One of Telltale’s The Walking Dead introduced young survivor Clementine and her protector Lee as they struggled against the dire circumstances of an undead apocalypse.

“To date, The Walking Dead: A Telltale Games Series has sold more than 50 million episodes worldwide, earning more than 100 Game of the Year awards from outlets including Metacritic, USA Today, Wired, The VGAs, Yahoo!, The Telegraph, Mashable, Polygon, Destructoid, and GamesRadar. It has also received two BAFTA Video Games Awards for Best Story.”

We’ll keep you updated with all of the latest on Telltale’s The Walking Dead, so stay tuned!